Towards error-free SSLC cards

Errors in the SSLC card issued by the Pareeksha Bhavan may well be a thing of the past.

Earlier, after data were entered by schoolteachers, certificates were printed on the basis of their confirmation, but a number of complaints cropped up. Now, the Pareeksha Bhavan authorities have made arrangements for a printout of the data entry to be verified by the head teacher and parents. Their declaration that the entries are correct would make it possible for the SSLC card to be issued with minimum mistakes, Pareeksha Bhavan Joint Commissioner C. Raghavan said.

Training in examination software has been provided to head teachers of schools in all 14 districts in this connection. For instance, they have been told what the size of the photos should be (20-30 kB, 150-200 pixels), the background, and so on.

To reduce errors, an option called certificate preview is also available on the website. After the SSLC examinations are over, parents and teachers can see the preview of the certificates on clicking the certificate preview option, and if there are any mistakes, these can be corrected before the certificates are printed.

Hall tickets

Unlike general hall tickets issued in the past, this time the hall tickets will specify which examinations the children are taking. For instance, if a student is sitting for the Malayalam examination or for Urdu, the hall ticket will specify that along with the instructions, K.I. Lal, secretary to the Commissioner of Government Examinations, said.

This will also help prevent problems arising from wrong entry of data by school authorities. If a student studies Sanskrit, but data entered by the school shows it as Arabic, the Pareeksha Bhavan may not send the question paper for the Sanskrit examination to the student owing to the uploaded details available with it. With the hall ticket specifying the examinations to be taken by the student, such errors could be caught early, he said.

The hall tickets will be issued to the students on February 10.

IT examination

Arrangements for the IT practical examination to be held from February 22 to March 2 were over, Mr. Lal said.

Sufficient gap has been provided to students between examinations. There is a gap of three days ahead of the English, Social Science, and Mathematics examinations and two days for the Physics and Chemistry examinations.