Tourist spots to be disabled-friendly

Major tourist destinations in the State will be provided with basic facilities for the disabled by International Day for Persons with Disabilities in December as part of fulfilling the UNWTO goal of “Tourism for All”.

The initiative from Kerala Tourism is part of developing accessible tourism infrastructure, products, and services. “We are on the job to create basic facilities for leisure and recreation for people with special needs by December 3 in major destinations,” Minister for Tourism A.C. Moideen said.

Ramps, wheelchairs, self-functioning ramps, wheel-chair lifts, special rest rooms in hotels, resorts, and house boats are to be set up. As part of ensuring quality food for the disabled, accessible food outlets will be set up.

The personnel manning information counters and guides will be imparted training in sign language. Signages in Braille, tactile maps for the visually impaired, and recorded travel information and guidance will also be made accessible to those with special needs.

Travel assistance centres will have crutches, walking sticks, and electric wheelchairs to take care of the needs of the disabled.

Meanwhile, Fort Kochi is all set to emerge as the first disabled-friendly heritage destination with Kerala Tourism providing facilities for those with visual, hearing, mobility or cognitive impairments.

Specially designed ramps and walkway with non-slippery tiles for hassle-free movement of the disabled, the elderly, and those on wheelchairs will be provided. Cast iron handrails, projected standing areas to view Chinese nets, cast iron seating and lamp posts, sliding doors and grab bars, eating areas every 30 metres of the walkway, spill-out spaces that can be accessed through ramps are the amenities.

Toilet facility for the disabled has also been provided at the destination.

According to the World Health Organization, 15 per cent of the world’s population (1 billion people) is estimated to live with some form of disability.

Travellers with special needs along with their relatives and caregivers constitute a sizeable chunk of the travel market.