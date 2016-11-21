Time to protect Ayurveda from adulteration, says Minister

Kozhikode: Transport Minister A.K. Saseendran on Sunday said Arya Vaidya Sala, Kottakkal, should strive to preserve the purity of Ayurvedic products at a time when the general public is losing faith in the stream owing to rampant adulteration.

Speaking at the valedictory function of the three-day centenary celebrations of the Vaidya Sala’s Kozhikode branch here on Sunday, the Minister pointed out that various companies in the name of Ayurveda were exploiting people, and that institutions like Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala had a responsibility to save them from quacks.

Commercialisation

He flayed the commercialisation of Ayurveda in the name of tourism and urged those practising in the field to facilitate the setting up large-scale farms for medicinal plants so that there would not be scarcity of raw materials for Ayurvedic medicines in the future.

Earlier in the day, noted cardiac surgeon M.S. Valiathan highlighted the need to scientifically prove the principles of Ayurveda and get research outcomes published in peer reviewed journals to gain global acceptance. Citing ‘Scientific Initiation in Ayurveda’, a programme he had mooted 10 years ago as part of improving the global image of Ayurveda, Dr. Valiathan narrated some success stories in the field.

The centenary celebrations concluded with a Kathakali performance ‘Chyavana Charitham’ by PSV Natyasangham owned by the Vaidya Sala.