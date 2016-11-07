Tides cause damage to fishing boats

High tides wreaked havoc on the traditional fishing boats and nets at Paravur here in the early hours of Sunday.

A rare phenomenon of rising sea waves, called ‘kallakkadal’ in local parlance, which submerged the beaches was witnessed here, according to fishermen.

Sea recession

The sea receded beyond the normal levels after sometime, but more than a dozen fishing boats and nets kept on the shore were damaged as the fishermen were caught unawares. Sea erosion generally happens during monsoon season when the sea becomes rough and high tides lash the shores.

The government agencies would offer relief in such cases whereas it would be difficult for fishermen to claim compensation for the damage caused due to the unusual phenomenon, sources said.