Thrissur Corporation secretary suspended

R. Lalu, secretary of Thrissur Corporation, has been suspended pending inquiry. A case was taken against him on complaints in connection with sale of land belonging to the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) while he was its secretary from 2013 to 2016. The Department of Local Self Government suspended him after the vigilance found him guilty. Earlier, he was transferred as Regional Joint Director, Kozhikode, following a vigilance inquiry. However, he was later appointed as Thrissur corporation secretary on the request of the LDF-led council following suspension of previous secretary K.M. Basheer.— Staff Reporter