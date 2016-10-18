Thousands offer prayers at Mujangavu temple

: Devotees in large numbers offered prayers at Mujangavu Sri Parthasarthi Temple, near Kumbla, on the auspicious ‘Thulam Sankramam’ day on Monday.
Devotees, including women and children, from various parts of the district, besides those from Karnataka’s Mangaluru, Sullia and Puthur towns, streamed into the ancient shrine as early as 3 a.m. to receive special offerings before taking a holy dip in the pond spread on around 1.50 acres.
The temple authorities had made elaborate arrangements to conduct the annual ritual as around 50,000 devotees took sumptuous feast during the day, a senior temple office-bearer said.
Mythology says that Cauveri river, that originates from Thala Cauvery in Karnataka’s Madikkeri district, widely regarded as incarnation of Goddess Lakshmi descends down to the temple on the Thulam Sankramam day every year, the office-bearer said.
