Thiruvananthapuram Engagements

State Institute of Languages: Seminar on ‘Public health and medical education,’ State Planning Board member B. Ekbal participates, VJT Hall, 5.30 p.m.
Soorya: Parampara, Bharatanatyam by Shwetha Prachande, Co-bank auditorium, 6.45 p.m.
Institute of Parliamentary Affairs: Minister for Culture A.K. Balan performs State-level launch of 140 school seminars selected from the 140 Assembly constituencies, Government Vocational Higher Secondary School, Vattiyurkavu, 3 p.m.
Handicrafts Development Corporation of Kerala Ltd: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurates handicrafts fair, Kanakakkunnu Palace, 5 p.m.
Kerala State Science and Technology Museum (KSSTM): First International Science Centre and Science Museum Day, KSSTM, PMG Junction, 11 a.m.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor