Thiruvananthapuram Engagements

State Institute of Languages: Seminar on ‘Public health and medical education,’ State Planning Board member B. Ekbal participates, VJT Hall, 5.30 p.m.

Soorya: Parampara, Bharatanatyam by Shwetha Prachande, Co-bank auditorium, 6.45 p.m.

Institute of Parliamentary Affairs: Minister for Culture A.K. Balan performs State-level launch of 140 school seminars selected from the 140 Assembly constituencies, Government Vocational Higher Secondary School, Vattiyurkavu, 3 p.m.

Handicrafts Development Corporation of Kerala Ltd: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurates handicrafts fair, Kanakakkunnu Palace, 5 p.m.

Kerala State Science and Technology Museum (KSSTM): First International Science Centre and Science Museum Day, KSSTM, PMG Junction, 11 a.m.

