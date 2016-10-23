Thiruvananthapuram Engagements

Purogamana Kalasahithya Sangham: Regional meeting and book exhibition, Women’s Association Hall, Jawahar Nagar, 9 a.m.
Federation of Residents’ Associations Thiruvananthapuram: Free medical camp, G M L.P. School, Manakkal, Chempazhanthy, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Bharatheeya Vinjana Bhoomi: Closing ceremony of Bharatheeya Kaloltsavam, Government UP School, Kariyavattom, 3.30 p.m.
Organising Committee: ‘Untitled’- exhibition of creative works by Shibu Shiv Ram, Puccini Lala Art Café, Varkala Cliff, 5 p.m.
G.Devarajan Master Memorial Trust: Presentation of G.Devarajan Master Talent award, Bharat Bhavan, 5.30 p.m.
Soorya: Jalsa ghar – Ghazal by Sahabaz Aman, YMCA auditorium, 6.45 p.m.
