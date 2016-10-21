Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram Engagements

Santhigiri Ashram: Inauguration of the Santhigiri Ayurveda Healthcare Centre, Hotel Mascot, 10 am.

Kerala State Council for Child Welfare: Varnotsavam-2016, writing contests, 10 a.m. onwards.

A. Ayyappan Kavitha Padana Kendram: National poetry festival, A. Ayyappan remembrance, CPI(M) Navamadhyama samithi, Pravachambalam Junction, 5 p.m.

Soorya Festival: Jalsa ghar, Hindustani vocal performance by Gayathri, YMCA auditorium, 6.45 pm.

Energy Management Centre: Training programme on Energy Conservation Building Code, Conference Hall, Energy Management Centre, 10 a.m.

Aksharaslokasamithy: Aksharaslokasadassu, Vylopilli Samskrithi Bhavan, 3 p.m.

Directorate of Health Services: Health Minister K. K. Shylaja inaugurates Global Iodine Deficiency Disorders Prevention Day, Kerala State Institute of Health and Family Welfare, Thycaud, 10 a.m.

