Thiruvananthapuram Engagements

Kerala Police: Passing-out parade of recruit police constables, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to take salute, SAP parade ground, Peroorkada, 7 a.m.

Central University of Kerala: Model United Nations on the agenda ‘The Human right to water,’ Former Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister T.K.A. Nair to inaugurate, Studio Hall, Department of International Relations, Capital centre, Pattom, 10.30 a.m.

Organising Committee: Phospene – exhibition of abstract paintings by Kanchana Maniilal, Vyloppilly Samskrithi Bhavan, 11 a.m.

Dr. Kalam Smrithi International Centre: 85th birth anniversary of A.P.J. Abdul Kalam and launch of short-film ‘Kalam the Missile Man,’ Minister for Devaswom Kadakampally Surendran and Deputy Speaker V. Sasi to attend, Thiruvananthapuram Press Club, 11.30 a.m.

Central Excise, Customs and Service Tax Commissionerate: Interaction on Goods and Services Tax (GST) – Interactive session with the Trade, Central Excise Commissionerate headquarters, ICE Bhavan, Press Club Road, 2.30 p.m.

Nationalist Congress Party: S. Varadarajan Nair commemoration, Electricity Minister Kadakampally Surendran to inaugurate, Thiruvananthapuram Press Club, 4 p.m.

German Consulate: Inauguration of Consulate and installation of Syed Ibrahim as German Consul, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to take part, Hotel Vivanta by Taj, 6 p.m.

Soorya: Soorya Festival 2016-17, National Theatre Festival – Elikkeni by Grand Drape Group, Wayanad, Co-bank Auditorium, 6.45 p.m

The Institution of Engineers (India): World Standards Day 2016 celebrations, talk on the theme ‘Standards build trust,’ National Institute of Quality and Reliability Thiruvananthapuram branch secretary K.R. Mohan Anantha Narayanan, Visveswaraya Bhavan, Opp. to Kanakakunnu Palace, 5.45 p.m.