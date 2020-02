Thiruvananthapuram Engagements

Veena Sangeetha Sabha: 12th anniversary celebration and Padmabhushan, Sangeetha Kalanidhi K.S. Narayana Swamy Memorial Veena Music Festival 2016, Muttayya Bhagavathar Auditorium, Swathi Thirunal College of Music, 10 a.m.

Alliance Française de Trivandrum: Exhibition of photographs – Le Corbusier In India – The Play of Light, Art Gallery, Alliance Française de Trivandrum, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tourism Department and South India Tourism Foundation: World Tourism Day celebration – ‘Sugama Sancharam – Barrier-free travel, Tourism Minister A.C. Moideen to inaugurate, Kanakakunnu Palace, 10.30 a.m.

NIMS Medicity: Valedictory of Onam celebrations, Ministers K.T. Jaleel, K.K. Shylaja, V.S. Sunil Kumar, A.K. Saseendran and Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala to participate, ‘Ganga’, Cantonment House premises, Opp. Mascot Hotel, Palayam, 12 p.m.

Neyyattinkara Acharya Sangeetha Sabha: Sangeetholsavam, Town Hall, Neyyattinkara, 4 p.m.

Kerala Electricity Employees Conference (INTUC): M.S. Ravuthar commemorative meet, Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy to inaugurate, V.J.T. Hall, 4 p.m.

Soorya: Soorya Festival 2016-17, Indian Panorama Film Festival, Screening of Kadambari (Bengali) – 5 p.m., Jacobinte Swargarajyam (Malayalam) – 7 p.m., Cobank Auditorium

Margi: Monthly programme – Kathakali performance, Margi Natyagraham, Fort, 6 p.m.