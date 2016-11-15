Teacher’s rage breaks boy’s hand

A ten-year-old boy suffered a fracture in his left hand after a teacher allegedly twisted and kicked his hand.

The victim is a Class V student of Kollam Valathungal Government Higher Secondary School. The teacher, D. Sheeja, was placed on suspension following a preliminary probe.

The boy’s parents lodged a complaint with the Principal on Monday, who submitted a report to the Deputy Director of Education (Kollam). The Kerala State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) also suo motu registered a case against the teacher.

SHRC member K. Mohan Kumar has sought reports from the Director of Public Instruction and the Kollam City Police Commissioner.

The incident happened last Thursday. According to the complaint, the teacher got annoyed when the boy got up during class to retrieve a pen he had dropped. She then allegedly charged at him, got hold of his hand and kicked him. The boy’s parents took him to a hospital, where the fracture was confirmed.