Teacher’s rage breaks boy’s hand

A ten-year-old boy suffered a fracture in his left hand after a teacher allegedly twisted and kicked his hand.
The victim is a Class V student of Kollam Valathungal Government Higher Secondary School. The teacher, D. Sheeja, was placed on suspension following a preliminary probe.
The boy’s parents lodged a complaint with the Principal on Monday, who submitted a report to the Deputy Director of Education (Kollam). The Kerala State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) also suo motu registered a case against the teacher.
SHRC member K. Mohan Kumar has sought reports from the Director of Public Instruction and the Kollam City Police Commissioner.
The incident happened last Thursday. According to the complaint, the teacher got annoyed when the boy got up during class to retrieve a pen he had dropped. She then allegedly charged at him, got hold of his hand and kicked him. The boy’s parents took him to a hospital, where the fracture was confirmed.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath
Please Email the Editor