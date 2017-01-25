Take over law college: BJP

Bharatiya Janata Party national executive member V.Muraleedharan on Wednesday urged the government to take over the Kerala Law Academy Law College and develop it as a centre of excellence.

Addressing a meeting before starting a 48-hour fast in support of the agitating students in front of the academy, Mr.Muraleedharan said he was going on fast to prove that student agitations had never failed in the State.

The public had taken over the student agitation.

Getting priority

The academy was getting priority over other self-financing colleges and receiving government grant.

It also had representation on the academic council and the Kerala University Senate. None could secure a reply for an RTI query about the 11.5 acres being occupied by the academy.

Thesis missing

The research thesis of academy Principal Lakshmi Nair alone was missing from the library. While brilliant students were being denied internal marks, high scores were awarded to John Brittas, the media advisor to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

He accused N.K.Jayakumar, legal advisor to Mr.Vijayan, of making moves in favour of Ms.Nair from the Chief Minister’s Office.

Mysterious

Earlier, the Chief Minister and the Governor were all members on the governing council of the academy, but it has all been changed, which was mysterious, he said.

BJP national general secretary P.Muralidhar Rao inaugurated the fast.

Mr.Muraleedharan also visited the agitating students before starting the fast.