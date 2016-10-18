TN burglary gang busted

At least 20 cases of burglary which took place recently in Kollam, Alappuzha and Pathanamthitta have been solved with the arrest of three suspected burglars, all natives of Tamil Nadu, by the Kollam Rural police from their hideout at Pasumala in Madurai following a raid carried out during the early hours on Monday.

The arrested trio were identified as Manikandan, 49, his son Thamizharasan, 29, and Kumar 22.

Manikandan’s wife, Myilamma, also involved in the burglaries, managed to escape.

Gold ornaments weighing more than 50 sovereigns were looted in 20 cases.

The suspects have reportedly confessed to the crime.

In the wake of a spurt in burglaries in areas coming under the jurisdiction of the Kollam Rural police, District Superintendent of Police S. Ajeetha Begum had constituted a special anti-theft squad headed by Kottarakara Dy.SP B. Krishnakumar.

The squad learnt that Manikandan, who had served a jail term of eight years for burglary and released a year ago, was spotted in some of the rural areas of the district where the burglaries had taken place.

Mr. Krishnakumar said that during interrogations Manikandan confessed that the rural areas were targeted to escape CCTV cameras which have now been installed in many pockets of the urban areas.

During daytime the culprits posed as people engaged in sharpening kitchen knives.

They identified houses and struck at night. In most of the cases the burglaries were committed after attacking the victims.

Mr. Krishnakumar said that the gang belonged to the notorious “Thiruttu Gramam” near Virudhunagar in Tamil Nadu. On learning that the police were hot in their heels, the gang escaped to Pasumala where they had accomplices.

Wife escapes

But before they could dodge the police, the squad zeroed in on them though Myilamma gave the slip.

The trio also confessed to selling the looted ornaments to a particular jeweller and about 50 sovereigns were being recovered through this jeweller. Manikandan had allegedly been involved in burglaries in Kerala since 1999 and was involved in more than 100 such cases, Mr. Krishnakumar said. Sasthamcotta Circle Inspector Prasad was also part of the squad.

Manikandan had been jailed for burglary earlier

50 sovereigns of gold recovered from jeweller