TDB to quench pilgrims’ thirst

The Travancore Devaswom Board has made arrangements to supply 2,000 litres of drinking water an hour at the Sannidhanam during the pilgrim season, board member Ajay Tharayil has said.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, Mr. Tharayil said the Kerala Water Authority too would provide 1,000 litres of potable water an hour to the hillock during the season.

The TDB member said the board, in association with the KWA, made arrangements to supply drinking water at the pilgrim centre in the backdrop of the ban on PET bottles at Sabarimala.

The board had modernised the medicated drinking water counter at the Sannidhanam and six new Sabari Theerthom counters too had been opened.

Mr. Tharayil said emergency medical centres would be opened at different points along Swami Ayyappan Road and the Pampa- Neelimala- Sannidhanam trekking path. Steps had also been taken to ensure uninterrupted power supply during the pilgrim season.

Annadanam

The TDB member said the board would conduct Annadanam at Sabarimala from the first day of the pilgrim season at the holy hillock and at Pampa. As many as 2,000 persons would be able to have the Annadanam at a time at the ground floor of the Annadana Mandapam under construction at Sabarimala.

Similarly, the board had made arrangements to serve quality food at its modern Annadana Mandapam at Pampa.

Mr. Tharayil said sheds to accommodate 5,000 persons at the Sannidhanam was another major achievement of the TDB.

The TDB member said 50 lakh cans (250 ml) of Aravana and 40 lakh Appams would be kept as buffer stock at the beginning of the 41-day Mandalam pilgrimage season on November 15.

Mr. Tharayil said the board would open round-the-clock information centres at Pampa and the Sanidhanam. He said the TDB would launch a new mobile app on Sabarimala in a week.