TDB steps to avert drinking water crisis

The Travancore Devaswom Board is exploring all ways to avert any drinking water crisis at Sabarimala, Pampa and Nilackal in the wake of the ban on PET bottles, board president Prayar Gopalakrishnan has said.

He told reporters at Sabarimala on Monday that the board had taken steps to ensure availability of drinking water in the pilgrimage centre during the Mandalam-Makaravilakku season that would begin on November 16.

He said the TDB had already made arrangements to set up 150 drinking water kiosks at Sabarimala, besides setting up more medicated drinking water supply counters. The board was planning to supply medicated drinking water to more areas through a pipeline network, he said.

Ban on PET bottles

Mr. Gopalakrishnan said the temple administration was fully aware of the possible drinking water crisis at Sabarimala in the wake of banning PET bottles without ensuring adequate alternative facilities.

He said the temple advisory committees of 900 TDB temples had expressed their willingness to serve the pilgrims by supplying them with drinking water at different points at Sabarimala.

The board also consulted certain private companies, exploring the possibility of supplying drinking water to Sabarimala in 200-ml eco-friendly tetra packs, which was a bit expensive, he said.

At Nilackal

Mr. Gopalakrishnan said arrangements would be made to supply water in tanker lorries to Nilackal base camp which was facing water scarcity already.

Turns dry

The Kaduvathode stream that catered to the water needs of Nilackal had turned almost dry, he said.

He said an all new Annadana Mandapam was getting ready at Sannidhanam and the board was hopeful of offering free food to devotees from the beginning of the pilgrim season.

Different points

Mr. Gopalakrishnan said he was of the view that Annadanam should be conducted at different points of the pilgrim centre to cover more pilgrims.

He said the TDB would not object, if the court permitted more agencies to conduct Annadanam at Sabarimala.

V.S. Jayakumar, Devaswom Secretary; C.P. Ramaraja Prema Prasad, Devaswom Commissioner; and G. Muraleekrishnan, Chief Engineer; were also present.

