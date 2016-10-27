Kerala

Suspected cases in upper Kuttanad

Avian Influenza caused by H5N8 virus has been detected among nearly 50 ducks in a flock of 7,000 in the upper Kuttanad village of Peringara, bordering Alappuzha district, Avian Diseases Diagnostic Laboratory (ADDL) sources attached to the Animal Husbandry Department at Manjady, near Thiruvalla, said.

A few ducks tested positive for avian influenza during preliminary investigation in Ward VIII of Peringara grama panchayat on Tuesday.

Samples taken

The case was taken up with the higher-ups and samples taken at the ADDL had been sent to the Southern Regional Disease Diagnostic Laboratory for analysis.

