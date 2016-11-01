Survey spots 53 new species of odonates

It was the second time that odonate enthusiasts from various parts of the State came down to the Aralam Wildlife Sanctuary here to do a survey of the different species of dragonflies and damselflies of the region.

During the three-day survey that concluded on October 30, they spanned out in different parts of the sanctuary to watch, list and categorise the species of the odonata of the Western Ghats region. The survey organised by the Aralam Wildlife Sanctuary in association with the Kerala Forests and Wildlife Department, the Malabar Natural History Society (MNHS) and Travancore Natural History Society recorded total 53 species of odonates, which include 32 species of dragonflies and 21 species of damselflies.

The major locations surveyed were Kottiyur forests, Meenmuttty falls, Kappil, Paripputhodu, Chavachi, Kuruckathodu, Narikkadavu, Bhoothankallu, Pookudnu and Valayamchal.

“This is the second survey of dragonflies in the area, though the odonate enthusiasts from the region have been watching the odonata species here over the past 15 years,” said Muhamed Jafer Palot of the Zoological Survey of India, who was one of the co-ordinators of the survey.

The total number of species recorded during the latest survey and the previous one held in the area in May 2014 is 93 as against the total 157 species recorded in the State, he noted.

The total odonata diversity of the sanctuary consists of 36 damselflies and 57 dragonflies, including 23 endemics, he informed.

As many as 52 odonate enthusiasts participated in the second systematic survey. The survey finding shows that among the 53 species, 12 species are endemic to the Western Ghats.

The significant odonata species observed during the survey were Kodagu Clubtail ( Gomphidia kodaguensis ), Daggerhead ( Idionyx sp ), Yellow-striped Grass Dart ( Psudagrion indicum ), Nilgiri Torrent Dart ( Euphaea dispar ), Malabar Torrent Dart ( Euphaea fraseri ) Pied Reedtail ( Protosticta gravely ), Little Reedtail ( Protosticta hearseyi ) and Red-spotted Reedtail ( Protosticta sanguinostigma ).