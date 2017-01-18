Sudheeran frowns at Assembly goof up

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president V.M. Sudheeran on Wednesday took strong exception to the manner in which the invitation of Kerala Assembly’s diamond jubilee celebrations had been printed, side-lining Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, and B.R. Amebedkar statues and superimposing a frame of E.M.S. Namboodiripad.

In a letter to Speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan here, Mr. Sudheeran said omitting the photographs of the national leaders’ statues and giving prominence to Namboodiripad’s statue was inappropriate and a display of disrespect to the national leaders.

The organisers’ action burying the Father of the Nation, the architect of the nation, and the architect of Indian Constitution was condemnable. Such actions should not be repeated, he said.