Study of cultural history avoids relevant areas: experts

Eminent historians who participated in the fourth edition of the International Kerala History Congress have pointed out that the study of cultural history in the country has deliberately avoided many relevant areas.
Presenting a paper on ‘A cultural history of swearing’ on the second day of the congress at Calicut University on Saturday, A.R. Venkatachalapathy, professor at the Madras Institute of Development Studies, said words such as toilets, slums, public places, shady places, marginalised, private rooms and brothels should be made part of historical studies. Whether it was good or bad, most words avoided by historians were part of the ordinary life, he said. Presenting a paper on ‘The Mutaliyar ola documents of Nanchilnad: a plea for creation of local archives,’ Y. Subbarayulu, professor from French Institute, Punducherry, said the archival departments formed by the British had conserved only documents those were in English.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath
Please Email the Editor