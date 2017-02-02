Student cremated

K. Lakshmi, a student of the School of Medical Education, Kottayam, who succumbed to burns on Wednesday, was cremated on the premises of her house at Chingoli, near Harippad, on Thursday afternoon. She had sustained serious burns after a former student of the institution, Adarsh, poured petrol on her and set her as well as himself on fire at the institution.

The body was handed over to the relatives on Thursday and was cremated around 3 p.m., police sources said.