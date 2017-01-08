Stress on eco-friendly projects at Sabarimala

Due stress will be given to pilgrim amenity projects rooted in environment conservation at Sabarimala, Governor P. Sathasivam, has said.

Mr. Sathasivam was inaugurating the Pampa Sangamom cultural meet organised by the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) at the Rama Murthy Mandapam at Pampa on Sunday.

He said whatever development work planned at Sabarimala should be strictly in conformity with the forest environs of Sabarimala.

The Governor stressed the need to protect the pristine glory of the sacred grove of Sabarimala.

Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran presided.

G. Sudhakaran, Public Works Minister; Ramesh Chennithala, Leader of the Opposition; Anto Antony, MP; Raju Abraham, MLA; Prayar Gopalakrishnan, TDB president; Ajay Tharayil, and K. Raghavan, board members; addressed the meet.

Devotees’ meet

Historian M.G. Sasibhushan will deliver the keynote address on Sabarimala pilgrimage at the Ayyappa devotees’ meet to be held on Monday.

Thennala Balakrishna Pilai, Akhila Bharatha Ayyappa Seva Sanghom president; Kummanam Rajashekharan, Bharatiya Janata Party State unit president; and M. Rajagopalan Nair, Devaswom Recruitment Board chairman, will address the cultural meet.

Valedictory meet

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam will inaugurate the valedictory meet to be held at 3 p.m. on Monday. V. Narayana Swami, Puduchery Chief Minister, will be the guest of honour.

K. Raju, Forest Minister; D.K. Sivakumar, Karnataka Electricity Minister; P. Manikyala Rao, Endowment Minister of Andhra Pradesh; A. Indrakiran Reddy, Telengana Minister for Housing; Rudrappa Manappa Lamani, Karnataka Minister for Textiles; V. Sivakumar, MLA; and K. Raghavan, TDB member, will address the meeting.