State to prepare coastal management plan

Minister for Fisheries J. Mercykutty Amma has said that with the aim of earning a special consideration for the State vis-a-vis the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) notification provisions, the State government is preparing an integrated Coastal Management Plan (CMP) which will be completed in six months and submitted to the Union government.

She said this while addressing a gathering at Amritanandamayi Math on Monday.

“Because of the existing provisions of the CRZ notification, the State government finds it difficult when it comes to taking forward its rehabilitation plan for the fishing community.”

50 m from shore

Through the plan, the State, given its coastal peculiarities, expect relaxation in the CRZ notification by allowing construction of houses along a distance of 50 m from the shore instead of the stipulated 500 m.

She said that the plan was being submitted following the directions of the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests to consider relaxing the notification for Kerala.

Ms. Mercykutty Amma called for support and cooperation from the Amritanandamayi Math for the State government’s rehabilitation plan for the fishing community.

The Minister also said that the State government was willing to cooperate with the Math’s Ocean Net project.

Aid distributed

At the function, Ms. Mercykutty Amma along with the former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Karunagappally MLA R. Ramachandran distributed the Math’s relief of Rs.1 lakh each to dependants of 85 persons killed in the Puttingal fireworks tragedy.

Rs.50,000 was distributed to 40 persons who were injured in the tragedy.

K.C. Venugopal, MP, and Amrita University Vice Chancellor P. Venkar Rangan spoke.

With the aim of earning special consideration for the State vis-a-vis the CRZ provisions.