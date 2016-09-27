Kerala

State to prepare coastal management plan

Minister for Fisheries J. Mercykutty Amma has said that with the aim of earning a special consideration for the State vis-a-vis the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) notification provisions, the State government is preparing an integrated Coastal Management Plan (CMP) which will be completed in six months and submitted to the Union government.

She said this while addressing a gathering at Amritanandamayi Math on Monday.

“Because of the existing provisions of the CRZ notification, the State government finds it difficult when it comes to taking forward its rehabilitation plan for the fishing community.”

50 m from shore

Through the plan, the State, given its coastal peculiarities, expect relaxation in the CRZ notification by allowing construction of houses along a distance of 50 m from the shore instead of the stipulated 500 m.

She said that the plan was being submitted following the directions of the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests to consider relaxing the notification for Kerala.

Ms. Mercykutty Amma called for support and cooperation from the Amritanandamayi Math for the State government’s rehabilitation plan for the fishing community.

The Minister also said that the State government was willing to cooperate with the Math’s Ocean Net project.

Aid distributed

At the function, Ms. Mercykutty Amma along with the former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Karunagappally MLA R. Ramachandran distributed the Math’s relief of Rs.1 lakh each to dependants of 85 persons killed in the Puttingal fireworks tragedy.

Rs.50,000 was distributed to 40 persons who were injured in the tragedy.

K.C. Venugopal, MP, and Amrita University Vice Chancellor P. Venkar Rangan spoke.



With the aim of earning special consideration for the State vis-a-vis the CRZ provisions.



A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
TRENDING TODAY