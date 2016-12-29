State police register 2,084 rape cases till October

From January to October this year, the police have registered 2,084 rape cases across the State, which is higher than the annual figures of the past 10 years, statistics released by the State Crime Records Bureau show.

Thiruvananthapuram district topped with 172 cases of rape. Since 2010, the highest number of rape cases in the State was being registered in the State capital.

Ernakulam stood second with 148 cases and Malappuram followed with 137 cases. The least number of 59 cases was registered in Kannur.

In 2007, the number of cases of adults raped in Thiruvananthapuram was 68 and the total for the State was 500.

Statistics released by the SCRB show that 765 of the rape victims during the period were minors.

Dowry deaths

Fifteen cases of dowry deaths were registered in the State during the first ten months of the year, with Palakkad reporting three such deaths.

Twenty four minors were murdered during the period and one case of infanticide was also registered. Eight cases under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act were also registered in the State.

The statistics also show that 126 women and 124 children were kidnapped during the period.

Thiruvananthapuram district was on top with 657 cases of molestation registered till October this year.

The railway police also registered 27 molestation cases, indicating the crime on trains and railway stations. Across the State, 3,351 molestation cases were registered till October this year.

The police also registered 2,822 cases of cruelty to women by husband or his relatives during the period.

Crimes against children

In all, 11,608 cases of crimes against women and 2,358 cases of crimes against children were registered by the police across the State during the first 10 months of this year.