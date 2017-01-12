Kerala

State need not worry on power front: Minister

Union Minister for Power Piyush Goyal has said that Kerala should not be so much worried about a harsh summer and shortage of power because electricity is available in the country at as low as Rs.2.80 a unit on long-term contracts.

He was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of Digi Dhan Mela, which he inaugurated at the Cochin International Airport Convention Centre at Nedumbassery on Thursday. He was answering a question as to whether the Central government would come to the rescue of Kerala which had forecast a serious shortage of power in the immediate future.

He said Kerala had plans to turn all ration and fair price shops in the State into cashless transactions by April. He praised the efforts of the State which led to achievements such as Pathanamthitta becoming the first cashless district.

The Nedumkayam tribal colony in Malappuram district had been declared as the first tribal hamlet with full cashless transactions, he said.

The Minister said during the inauguration that in future, it should be enough for a person to use his Aadhaar number and thumb impression to carry out money transactions.

The Minister expressed optimism that India would emerge as the largest base for cashless transactions and Kerala was leading the country in its efforts. Applications such as Bhim would help India root out corruption and black money as well as arrest the activities of terrorist organisations.

