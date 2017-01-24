State asks Centre for more foodgrains

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan here on Monday and demanded higher allocation of foodgrains for the State under the National Food Security Act (NFSA).

The State also sought more allocation of subsidised sugar as well as foodgrains for distribution to migrant workers and welfare institutions. It also asked the Central government to extend the rice procurement period for three months.

Kerala had rolled out the National Food Security Act (NFSA) in November 2016, under which foodgrains are sold to the poor at a highly subsidised rate of Rs.1-Rs.3 a kg via the public distribution system (PDS), also called ration shops.

“The Kerala Chief Minister has placed many demands before us. One is increasing foodgrains allocation under the NFSA,” Mr. Paswan told reporters after the meeting.

In the meeting, sources said that the Chief Minister demanded that the State be given foodgrains for PDS supply that it used to get before implementing the NFSA.

Under the NFSA, the State is getting 14.25 lakh tonnes of foodgrains annually, lower than 16.25 lakh tonnes earlier.

Uniform formula

To this, the Food Minister said that a uniform formula has been applied to all States while allocating foodgrains under the food security law.

“Allocation under the NFSA is being made taking into account the last three years’ average foodgrains lifting of the State. And the average was 10 lakh tonnes per annum for Kerala. But more is being given to protect poor people,” a senior Food Ministry official said.

Kerala is asking for more allocation under the NFSA as it wants to cover the entire population. It has also asked for paraboiled rice and additional foodgrains allocation of about 50,000 tonnes a month to meet the demand of 10-15 lakh migrant workers in the State.— PTI