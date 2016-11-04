Special school fete logo released

The logo of the State Special School Kalotsavam was released by District Collector Veena N. Madhavan here on Thursday. The Collector handed over the logo to district panchayat president G. Venugopal at a function held at the Collectorate.

The kalotsavam will be held here from November 12 to 14. About 2,500 students of special schools will take part in 80 events to be hosted at 7 venues in the town.

The Government Girls Higher Secondary School will be the main venue.

The other venues include Jawahar Balbhavan, DEO office premises, CMS LPS, Mullakkal, Pre-primary School auditorium, and TDHS, according to the organisers.