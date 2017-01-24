Kerala

Special pay of doctors hiked

The State government has issued orders hiking the Special Pay and allowances of doctors in the administrative cadre in State Health Service, who are working in primary and community health centres and taluk hospitals.

The allowances hiked include those for service in rural area/difficult rural area and casualty service allowance. The revised special pay rates are as follows (old rate in bracket):

Junior Administrative Medical Officer – ₹ 3,750 (₹ 3,400), Asst Director of Health Service – ₹ 6,600 (₹ 6,000), Deputy Director – ₹ 6,200 (₹ 5,400), Additional Director – ₹ 6,600 (₹ 5,600), Director – ₹ 6,600 (₹ 6,000)

Rural area allowance and difficult rural area allowance has been revised as ₹ 4,500 and ₹ 5,500 respectively. Casualty allowance has been hiked from ₹ 2,000 to ₹ 3,000.

The revised special pay and rural area allowances will come into effect from September 1, 2016 while revised casualty allowance will come into effect from January 1, 2017.

