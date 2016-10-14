Soon-to-be temple mast given oil treatment

The medicated oil treatment of the teakwood for the new temple mast of the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple began on the Maha Ganapathi Temple premises at Pampa on Thursday.

The teakwood for the temple mast was taken from the Konni forests to Pampa in a procession in September 2015. A team of carpenters led by the master craftsmen Ananthan Achary and T.N. Sadasivan Achary completed the carpentry of the wood two weeks ago.

The wood for the temple mast requires a unique oil treatment and a team of Ayruvedic experts led by Thodupuzha Venu Vaidyan prepared the medicated oil, using gingelly oil and juice of 32 herbs.

The chiselled wood was wrapped in a specially made cloth and kept in a made tank-like vessel.

The Tantri, Kandararu Rajeevararu, performed a puja after which the medicated oil was taken out in a procession around the Maha Ganapathi temple and poured into the vessel carrying the wood. The teakwood will be kept immersed in the oil for six months and will be taken to the hillock for installation as the temple mast on the Ayyappa temple premises.

Installation

The existing flag mast will be dismantled on February 16, 2017, and the foundation stone for the new flag mast would be laid on April 7. The new mast will be installed on June 25. At least 130 kg gold is required for covering the wooden mast with gold plates, according to devaswom sources.