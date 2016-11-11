Signature campaign against move to divest PSUs

A coordination committee of central trade unions and concerned individuals on Thursday launched a campaign to collect a lakh signatures against the Centre’s move to divest its stake in public sector undertakings, including the profit-making BEML.

BEML employees at the Palakkad unit and the coordination committee members staged a dharna before the General Post Office here. CITU district president P.K. Sasi inaugurated the dharna.

Mr. Sasi accused the Union government of allowing corporates to take away State resources at throwaway prices.

“The BEML Palakkad unit was launched six years ago with the then V.S. Achuthanandan government allotting 375 acres acquired from the public. We will not allow private players to take away all these resources apart from making lives of employees insecure,” he said.

Apart from making tetra trucks, bridge systems, and missile launch vehicles for the Defence Ministry, the unit also manufactures bogies for metro rail transport projects across the country.

Stringent action

The protesters warned the Union government of stringent agitation if it continued with the privatisation move.

The collected signatures would be submitted to the Prime Minister.

INTUC district president Manoj Chingannur and CITU leader S.B. Raju spoke at the meet.