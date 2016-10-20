Kerala

Seva Dal workers lay siege to MC Road

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee secretary Pazhakulam Madhu inaugurating a blockade organised by Seva Dal workers on MC Road in Adoor on Wednesday.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee secretary Pazhakulam Madhu inaugurating a blockade organised by Seva Dal workers on MC Road in Adoor on Wednesday.  

Alleged failure in preparations for Sabarimala pilgrimage

Seva Dal workers laid siege to MC Road at Adoor on Wednesday in protest against the alleged indifferent attitude of the government towards State-level preparations for the smooth conduct of the annual Sabarimala pilgrimage season that begins on November 16.

Inaugurating the siege, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee secretary Pazhakulam Madhu alleged that the Left Democratic Front government had cut fund allocation for the district for carrying out various repair works on Sabarimala roads. He alleged that the government had sabotaged the development of various base camps of Sabarimala pilgrims.

Moreover, the work on the new bridge under construction on MC Road at Pandalam was progressing at a snail’s pace, which would cause much inconvenience pilgrims in the palace town of Pandalam during the season, he alleged.

Mr. Madhu alleged that the work on the Peroorchal bridge and the Thiruvabharanam path too has been sidelined.

Vehicular traffic on MC Road at Adoor was disrupted for about half-an-hour in the owing to the siege.

Seva Dal district chairman, Vettoor Jyotiprasad, presided over the meeting. Anandappally Surendran, Benny Puthenparambil, S. Binu, Biju Varghese, P. Vijayamma, Geetha Chandran, and Vasantha Sreekumar spoke.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 20, 2020 6:26:21 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/Seva-Dal-workers-lay-siege-to-MC-Road/article16076101.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY