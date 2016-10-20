Seva Dal workers lay siege to MC Road

Seva Dal workers laid siege to MC Road at Adoor on Wednesday in protest against the alleged indifferent attitude of the government towards State-level preparations for the smooth conduct of the annual Sabarimala pilgrimage season that begins on November 16.

Inaugurating the siege, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee secretary Pazhakulam Madhu alleged that the Left Democratic Front government had cut fund allocation for the district for carrying out various repair works on Sabarimala roads. He alleged that the government had sabotaged the development of various base camps of Sabarimala pilgrims.

Moreover, the work on the new bridge under construction on MC Road at Pandalam was progressing at a snail’s pace, which would cause much inconvenience pilgrims in the palace town of Pandalam during the season, he alleged.

Mr. Madhu alleged that the work on the Peroorchal bridge and the Thiruvabharanam path too has been sidelined.

Vehicular traffic on MC Road at Adoor was disrupted for about half-an-hour in the owing to the siege.

Seva Dal district chairman, Vettoor Jyotiprasad, presided over the meeting. Anandappally Surendran, Benny Puthenparambil, S. Binu, Biju Varghese, P. Vijayamma, Geetha Chandran, and Vasantha Sreekumar spoke.