Kerala

Self-financing managements doing business, says Antony

Senior Congress leader and former Union Defence Minister A.K. Antony said here on Monday that self-financing and aided educational institutions were more engaged in business, with some managements robbing people of their money in the appointment of staff, from peons to teachers. They demand huge fee for admissions and these practices should end.

He was speaking at a meeting to commemorate A.C. Jose, at the District Congress Committee office here.

He said the VACB should take a close look at the education sector, which had turned into a sector for corrupt practices. He recalled there was a time when teachers at his alma mater, Maharaja’s College, helped students pay their fee. The student-teacher relationship was so warm in those days. The recent incidents in the college would weaken the institution, he said.

The Congress leader recalled that Jose, when he was a student at law college, worked on night shift at the Fertilizers and Chemicals Travancore. He worked hard in various fields and was instrumental in giving a new lease of life to the party newspaper Veekshanam.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 23, 2020 5:36:17 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/Self-financing-managements-doing-business-says-Antony/article17083593.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY