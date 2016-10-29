Kerala

Seeking CM’s resignation, man threatens suicide

A man who threatened to immolate himself atop a tree created high drama for hours on the Collectorate campus here on Friday. Mathew Vadassery of Chalakudy climbed up a tree at the park on the collectorate campus with a bottle of petrol.

His demand was resignation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Cooperation Minister A.C. Moideen, who allegedly spoiled the law and order situation in the State.

Reinstating peace in the State and arresting criminals were his other demands. He distributed notices listing his demands.

He added that his fight was for sending the Chief Minister to jail. Refusing to talk to the policemen, Mathew said he will talk only to Chief Minister, Cooperation Minister or the DGP.

He attacked the fire and rescue personnel who tried to bring him down.

As attempts for persuading him failed, they pushed him to the net spread under the tree. Many people gatherred to watcht the drama.

