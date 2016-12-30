Kerala

Security for Makaravilakku

As many as 1,200 police personnel will be deployed in the district to ensure security of Sabarimala pilgrims for the Makaravilakku festival. A meeting of various departments held at Vandiperiyar on Thursday decided to provide enough lighting arrangements at Pulmedu, Panchalimedu, and Parunthumpara where pilgrims congregate to view the Makaravilakku.

Ambulance facilities will also be arranged.

