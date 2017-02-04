Kerala

Scanner to be installed in jail

Jail DGP R. Sreelakha visting Viyyur Central jail on Friday.

Scanner facility will be installed at Viyyur Central Prison to check smuggling of banned things, including drugs and mobile phones.

Jail DGP R. Sreelekha, who visited the Central Prison on Friday, said security would be beefed up for the safety of the prisoners.

The DGP visited the jail following the complaints about frequent clashes between the prisoners. on the jail premises.

