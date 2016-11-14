Satheesan in league with cashew lobby: Minister

Minister for Fisheries J. Mercykutty Amma has alleged that KPCC vice-president and MLA, V.D. Satheesan’s recent ‘debut into the cashew scenario through the presentation of a litany of lies’ is a move to help a corrupt lobby that had been engaged in systematically looting the public sector cashew factories.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, the Fisheries Minister said that with the LDF government initiating transparent methods of transactions in all the dealings of the Kerala State Cashew Development Corporation (KSCDC) and the Kerala Cashew Workers Apex Industrial Cooperative Society (Capex), all the traditional methods to loot these public sector companies have been blocked.

Added to that there is also a private sector lobby deeply frustrated over the fact that the LDF government is serious in guiding the public sector factories into the profit-making path.

Jittery lobby

This lobby is jittery because the smoothly operating public sector factories would mean ensuring the cashew workers at large their minimum wages and all statutory rights.

The Minister said that Mr. Satheesan was now operating as the agent of these two lobbies.

Mr. Mercykutty said that cashew workers are aware of all facts and they had already rejected with contempt the allegations raised by Mr. Satheesan.

She said that when the public sector factories reopened before Onam, the CPI(M) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan had received anonymous letters stating that there was corruption behind the transactions connected with the reopening.

“The general tenor of Mr. Satheesan’s allegations is a reflection of those letters”, the minister said.

Successful PSUs to ensure minimum wages for cashew workers

‘Workers have rejected allegations raised by Satheesan’