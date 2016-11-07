Kerala

Sangh Parivar calls for hartal in Cherthala taluk today

Sangh Parivar organisations will observe a hartal in Cherthala taluk on Monday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday.

The call for the hartal was given after a clash, which occurred between police and RSS activists on Sunday.

Police said Sarankumar, a person accused in a criminal case, was picked up at a junction near Madhavam, an orphanage run by Sangh Parivar at Thuravur, where the wedding of an inmate was being solemnised.

The police had also been invited for the wedding.

Altercation

An altercation ensued between the police and the RSS activists at the venue of the wedding over the incident. The police jeep was also attacked.

Two RSS activists and two policemen including the sub inspector, A.L. Abhilash, were reportedly hurt in the clashes that followed.

All the four people have been hospitalised.

On the other hand, Sangh Parivar alleged that the police had disrupted the function from where the accused person was taken into custody.

Impropriety of police had led to the clashes, an activist told The Hindu .

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 11, 2020 4:53:43 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/Sangh-Parivar-calls-for-hartal-in-Cherthala-taluk-today/article16438691.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY