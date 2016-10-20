The e-auction of Marayur sandalwood will be held on Thursday and Friday. This is the second auction of the year. There will be 38.3 tonnes of sandalwood in 13 types of 121 lots for auction. There are 15.07 tonnes of Bagridad, the most favoured variety. It was sold at Rs.16,800 per kilogram in the last auction. There are six tonnes of sapwood aimed at temples and worship centres. Buyers can participate in the auction without reaching Marayur. Marayur sandalwood auction is the only one in the State being directly held under the Forest Department. In the last auction in July, Rs.35-crore worth sandalwood was sold.
Sandalwood sale
2-day e-auction at Marayur
