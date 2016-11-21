Samithi to protest delay in MCH work

Expressing distress over the prolonged delay in commencing the works of the hospital block of the upcoming government medical college hospital near Badiadukka here, an action committee has decided to stage a protest near the hospital premises on November 30.

A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting organised by the Kasaragod Government Medical College Samara Samithi.

Its chairman Mahin Kelot told The Hindu here on Sunday that as part of the protest conclave hundreds of mothers of endosulfan victims will take part in symbolic “inpatient treatment” for their wards at the venue from 10 a.m. to 12 noon.