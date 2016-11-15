Sabarimala temple to open today

The Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala will be opened on Tuesday afternoon for the two-month annual Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season that begins on Wednesday, the first day of the Malayalam month of Vrischikom.

The Nilackal and Pampa base camps started receiving pilgrims from different parts of the country from Monday morning. However, they will be permitted to trek the hills only on Tuesday.

The outgoing head priest (Melsanthi) S.E. Sankaran Namboodiri, accompanied by the chief priest (Tantri) Kandararu Rajeevararu, will open the sanctum sanctorum at 5 p.m. on Tuesday. The Melsanthi will later light the sacred fire place (Aazhi) at the Lower Tirumuttom with the fire brought from the sanctum sanctorum.

Installation of priests

The ritualistic installation of T.M. Unnikrishnan Namboodiri of Thekumparambathu Mana at Cherpulasserry as the new Sabarimala Melsanthi will be held at the Ayyappa temple sopanam at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. Manu Namboodiri of Puthumana Illom at Vazhappally will be installed as the new Melsanthi at the Malikappuram Devi temple. The Tantri will lead both the ceremonies.

The temple rituals will begin with the Tantri performing the Ashtadravya Maha Ganapati homom on Wednesday morning. The new Melsanthi will open the sanctum at 3 a.m. on Wednesday morning. The Neyyabhishekom offering to the presiding deity will begin after the Ashtabhishekom at 3.30 a.m.

The 41-day Mandalam festival will conclude on December 26 and the Mandalapuja will be performed at the Ayyappa temple amid the Utchapuja. The temple will be closed after the Athazhapuja in the evening, marking the culmination of the 41-day Mandalam festival season.

Makaravilakku fete

The temple will reopen for the Makaravilakku festival on December 30 afternoon. The Makaravilakku will be celebrated on January 14 , 2017.

The procession carrying the sacred attire, Thiruvabharanam, will set off from the Pandalam Valiyakoickal Sastha temple on January 12. The temple will be closed on January 20 morning, marking the culmination of the annual pilgrimage season.