Sabarimala sees heavy rush

A large number of pilgrims alleged that they were fleeced when then purchased bottled drinking water at Sabarimala from Sunday evening when the Ayyappa temple was opened for the five-day monthly rituals in the Malayalam month of Thulam.

Pilgrims complained that the traders charged Rs. 30 to Rs. 40 for a lime soda and even Rs. 20 to Rs. 25 for a small bottle of soda water following the ban on PET bottles.

Though the KWA and the TDB have opened a few drinking water kiosks at Pampa, Sannidhanam and at certain points along the trekking path, many pilgrims were reluctant to drink it as they were not convinced of its purity.

The holy hillock witnessed heavy rush similar to that of the annual pilgrim season on Sunday evening and Monday as a large number of people from different parts of South India thronged the pilgrim centre to offer prayers at the Ayyappa shrine on the first day of the Malayalam month itself.

There was inadequate police deployment to meet the challenges posed by the heavy rush, putting the pilgrims to much hardship.

Shortage of police force and unscientific traffic management resulted in traffic congestion along the Chalakkayam-Pampa stretch of the main trunk road leading to Sabarimala on Sunday evening. Haphazard parking of vehicles on either side of the road too caused traffic congestion at certain points.