SIB makes arrangements for currency exchange in branches

In accordance with regulatory instructions for carrying out the exchange of Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 denomination currency notes, the South Indian Bank (SIB) has ensured that all branches have the required stock of currency notes to take care of immediate public demand, V.G. Mathew, MD and CEO of SIB, has said.
Phased exchange
He said the general public, who have KYC complied accounts, can remit currency into their account.
“For others also, a phased exchange is possible with a normal currency stock in hand. To take care of any extra demand, we have made arrangements at all branches to provide additional counter and man power support so as to avoid inconvenience to customers,” he said.
