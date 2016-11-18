Rules on elephant parade at festivals to be enforced

The district-level committee on management and maintenance of captive elephants has issued directives to festival committees which intend to engage elephants for parading. Accordingly, the intimation on plans for parading elephants should be conveyed to the forest officials and police stations concerned 72 hours in advance. As many as 242 festivals have been registered with the authorities in Alappuzha district so far this year.
Public liability insurance is mandatory for parading five or more elephants. Sick, injured, or pregnant elephants should not be paraded. People should be kept at a safe distance of a minimum of three metres from the elephant.
The elephants being paraded for long hours for festivities such as ‘para ezhunnallathu,’ should be given adequate rest. The elephants for ‘para ezhunnallathu’ should be paraded within the stipulated schedule, from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Permission will not be granted for new ‘poorams’ with elephants’ participation. Only those ‘poorams’ sanctioned till 2012 will be permitted. The police should verify whether mahouts are drunk. If a mahout is found drunk, the person as well as the elephant should not be allowed to participate in the parade. Not more than three persons will be permitted on top of the elephant, with the exception that four persons could be accommodated during ‘thidambu ezhunnallathu.’
