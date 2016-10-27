Kerala

Rubber production up in September

After a slump in production, positive trend in thesector since May

The production figures of natural rubber (NR) for September 2016 showed an increase of 20 per cent as compared to those during the same period last year, the Rubber Board said in a statement here on Wednesday.

Production of NR during September 2016 is 60,000 tonnes against the 50,000 tonnes during September 2015.

Consumption of NR during the period has also registered a healthy increase by 3.6 per cent — 84,500 tonnes in September 2016 as compared to 81,600 tonnes in September 2015. An increase in production of NR had been noticed since May 2016, press note said. Natural Rubber production had shown a decreasing trend for the past few years on account of the extended slump in the market.

Untapped holdings, climate change, and shortage of tappers were the reason for this. Integrated efforts were being undertaken by the board through Rubber Producers’ Societies (RPSs) and Board Companies at regional office level and field office level to improve production and productivity, the press note said.

