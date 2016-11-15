Rs.60 crore distributed via post offices in Kollam

Following the demonetisation of the Rs.1,000 and Rs.500 currency notes last Tuesday, post offices in Kollam district have since distributed Rs.60 crore in exchange of the scrapped notes brought by people.

The distribution was made through 120 post offices in the district which include four Head Post Offices (HPO). A spokesman for the department said that the exchange was made in lieu of more than 10 lakh scrapped notes in both the denominations.

Among post offices it was through the Kollam HPO that the highest amount was distributed in exchange each day.

Rs.30 lakh a day

The spokesman said that on average Rs.30 lakh was distributed each day from the Kollam HPO through two counters.

Forty-three post offices in the district are linked to banks with cash chests and can withdraw cash from these chests. Though it was a declared public holiday for post offices on Monday on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti, all the post offices operated exchange counters.