Kerala

Rs. 61 crore sanctioned for drought relief

The government has stepped up drought relief measures, with the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday sanctioning Rs. 61 crore and deputing Ministers to coordinate activities at the district-level.

Revenue Minister E. Chandrasekharan and Agriculture Minister V.S. Sunil Kumar will visit the districts to assess the situation and coordinate relief activities. They will hold discussions with district-level officials.

District Collectors have been directed to expedite the installation of drinking water kiosks and conservation of water sources.

Mr. Chandrasekharan said ₹17.03 crore would be spent on compensation for crop loss and ₹34.42 crore on water supply. District Collectors have been provided with an additional ₹50 lakh each for drought relief works.

A press note quoting the Minister said assistance would be distributed on the basis of the norms of the National Disaster Response Fund. The government had earlier declared a moratorium on revenue recovery for agricultural loans.

A videoconferencing convened by Chief Secretary S.M. Vijayanand with District Collectors decided to allocate ₹20 crore for setting up water kiosks in all wards. Collectors have also been asked to ensure that all water tankers are equipped with GPS units for tracking.

The Minister said directions had been issued to cut the use of groundwater by 75 per cent in view of the parched conditions.

The press note called upon the public to cooperate with the government in protecting water sources and clamping down on wastage of water.

The government, it said, was vigilant against any move to exploit the drought situation to fleece the people or indulge in corruption.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 18, 2020 3:31:14 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/Rs.-61-crore-sanctioned-for-drought-relief/article17055813.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY