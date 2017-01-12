Kerala

Retired staff working on contract to be relieved

Forest Minister K. Raju has issued instructions to relieve all retired employee who continued to work in the department on temporary basis.

In a statement here on Thursday, Mr. Raju said the decision had been taken in the wake of information regarding several people working either on contractual or daily-wage basis in various offices of the department.

Pointing out that the orders of the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests in this regard had reached all offices, Mr. Raju said the move was intended to prevent several unemployed youths from being denied opportunities.

