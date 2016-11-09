Rescued elephant dead

A wild tusker that was found in a critical stage in a river inside the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary died on Tuesday.
The forest officials found the animal in the Bavali river near under the Tholpetty forest range of the sanctuary after a fall from a steep ridge near the river on Monday morning.
Though a team of forest officials and veterinary experts led by warden P. Dhaneshkumar shifted the animal from the river to a safe place with an earth mover on Monday night and administered medicines, it succumbed to injuries. Forest veterinary surgeon Jiji mon did the autopsy.
The injuries on its head and limbs, sustained in the fall, caused the death, Mr. Dhaneshkumar said.
