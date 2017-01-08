Regularise DLF structure on payment of ₹1 crore: HC

Though a Division Bench of the Kerala High Court has confirmed a single judge’s finding that a portion of an apartment complex constructed by the real estate company DLF by the banks of the Chilavanoor river is illegal, it has ordered regularisation of the construction on paying a compensation of ₹1 crore, taking into consideration certain points.

In fact, the Bench was firm in its observation that as the construction was completed by the company without getting requisite sanctions from the competent authorities under the CRZ notification as well as under the EIA notification, it “cannot but be an illegal construction.”

The Bench made the observations while disposing of an appeal filed by DLF against the single judge’s findings and directive to demolish the building.

The court pointed out that prior environmental clearance was mandatory before starting any construction work or preparation of the land for an apartment project which consisted of as many as 185 units and had a plinth area of 4,90,000 sq m.

The court, however, was of the view that demolishing the structure at this stage would be “more detrimental as it would further cause damage to the environment.” This “persuaded” the court “to save demolition,” by “making the builder pay for the mischief/damage already caused to the environment.”

The Bench added that demolition could have been sustained without second thought if it was in CRZ I area where constructions were prohibited. But in CRZ – II area, constructions were possible and could be regularised. This was more so since only a portion of the entire property was coming under CRZ II area. With regard to the other portion, the CRZ notification was not applicable, but for the applicability of EIA clearance. The court also found some point in the argument that it would cause huge loss to the company and the investors.

The court directed the company to pay ₹1 crore as damages for the “mischief” to the District Collector. The court further ordered that the amount be used exclusively for maintaining ecological balance in the area on the eastern side of the Chilavannur river. The Bench asked the District Collector to submit reports regarding the utilisation of the amount every six months.