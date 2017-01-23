Rajesh Dewan yet to take charge as ADGP

Director General of Police-rank IPS officer Rajesh Dewan, who has been appointed Additional Director General of Police (North Zone), in an apparent flip-flop by the Home Department, is yet to take charge of the new post, which is a rung below his current post.

The new post is a demotion for the celebrated officer, who has served the United Nations mission in war-torn Sudan as police commissioner, police circles pointed out.

Major reshuffle

The 1986 batch officer is currently holding the post of DGP (Headquarters) in Thiruvananthapuram. He, along with 18 other IPS officers, was transferred last Monday in the second major reshuffle of the police top brass by the Pinarayi Vijayan government, which assumed office in May last.

Mr. Dewan, a former ADGP (North Zone), had been promoted to DGP rank by the previous Oommen Chandy government.

As he has not taken charge, incumbent ADGP (North zone) Sudheesh Kumar, who has been appointed the new ADGP (Armed Battalion) is also unable to hand over the charge.

The appointment of the ADGP (North Zone) in Kozhikode is crucial as Kannur district and rural Kozhikode are still reeling under political violence. The revamp of the police force in north Kerala has not yielded the desired results so far.

As per the Kerala Police Act, appointing a DGP-rank officer as ADGP (North zone) would not cause any problems. The guidelines of the Centre states that any junior IPS officer can function under the State Police Chief (SPC). Currently only T.P. Senkumar, who is on leave, and Vigilance Director Thomas Jacob are senior to State Police Chief Loknath Behera.

Unless the government issues a fresh order for Mr. Dewan, it will be first time in the State that a DGP is appointed ADGP in a zone, official sources said.

Ex-cadre post

In fact, the post of the ADGP (North zone) is an ex-cadre post since the Police Department is facing a shortage of IGPs and DIGs.

The Centre has given approval to State governments to create two ex-cadre posts for every two cadre posts. But this has to be ratified by the Centre within two years.